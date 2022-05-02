Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on LW. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lamb Weston stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $85.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.99.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 61.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

