LHC Group (LHCG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect LHC Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $165.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $108.42 and a 52-week high of $223.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several research firms recently commented on LHCG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in LHC Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in LHC Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in LHC Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

