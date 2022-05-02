LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Barclays

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

LYB stock opened at $106.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.53. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

