LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Barclays

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.61% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.13.
LYB stock opened at $106.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.53. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.
About LyondellBasell Industries (Get Rating)
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.