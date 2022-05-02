Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Martin Marietta Materials reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year earnings of $13.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.39 to $14.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $16.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.75 to $18.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLM. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 60.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after buying an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 208.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth about $1,848,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MLM traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $355.36. The company had a trading volume of 480,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,030. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $373.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.61. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $329.69 and a 1-year high of $446.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 21.75%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

