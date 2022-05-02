Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $789.49 Million

Brokerages expect that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $789.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $728.00 million to $848.70 million. Matador Resources posted sales of $357.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 120.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.40. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 37.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTDR shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,085,728 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $630,805,000 after purchasing an additional 210,367 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,420,451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,364,000 after buying an additional 482,042 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,387,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,158,000 after purchasing an additional 906,304 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 49,366.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,965 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,952,418 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,083,000 after acquiring an additional 15,560 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTDR traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,714,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,649. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.79. Matador Resources has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $59.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 4.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 3.26%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

