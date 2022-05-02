Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.69.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $1.04 on Monday, hitting $87.65. The company had a trading volume of 11,807,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,221,477. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.57% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

