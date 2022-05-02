MILC Platform (MLT) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

MILC Platform (MLT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One MILC Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000416 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MILC Platform has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. MILC Platform has a total market cap of $12.70 million and $516,752.00 worth of MILC Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MILC Platform Coin Profile

MILC Platform’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,013,040 coins. MILC Platform’s official Twitter account is @MultiGamesICO

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiGames is an Online Casino Ethereum-Based platform. The MLT token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It is used on the platform for all transactions. “

MILC Platform Coin Trading

