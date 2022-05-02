Mist (MIST) Hits 1-Day Volume of $502,907.00

Mist (MIST) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Mist coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0609 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mist has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and $502,907.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mist has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,469.91 or 1.00001478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00101537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Mist

Mist is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

Buying and Selling Mist

