Monroe Capital (MRCC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 60.30% and a return on equity of 9.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Monroe Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $10.13 on Monday. Monroe Capital has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monroe Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,952 shares during the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monroe Capital (Get Rating)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

