MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Boosts Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,769,943,000 after buying an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,022,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 604,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,832 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 582,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 579,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,199,000 after acquiring an additional 28,795 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESS stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $328.76. 317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,365. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $340.61 and its 200-day moving average is $339.53. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.30 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.70%.

In related news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.27.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

