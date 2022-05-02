MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 23,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of VGK stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.06. The company had a trading volume of 23,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,058,010. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.13. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $55.11 and a 12-month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.