MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 21,365 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 168,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,365 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,125,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,436,678,000 after acquiring an additional 644,322 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,144,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,130,000 after purchasing an additional 135,167 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,077,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,407,611,000 after purchasing an additional 484,081 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,037,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,170,000 after purchasing an additional 327,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $71.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.97, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.75 and a 200-day moving average of $83.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

