MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $10.98 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $53.61 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $65.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.52.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

