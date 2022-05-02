MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $8.48 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after buying an additional 1,120,784 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 102.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,275,000 after buying an additional 670,351 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $234,005,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 73.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $427,205,000 after buying an additional 563,757 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2,549.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 452,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $144,730,000 after buying an additional 435,314 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.72, for a total value of $1,304,910.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,999 shares of company stock worth $6,964,641. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird cut Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $301.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $276.88 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.71.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

