MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $859,000 Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,706,098,000 after buying an additional 503,508 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 745,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,704,000 after purchasing an additional 301,802 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,143,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Equinix by 42.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,619,000 after purchasing an additional 189,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 311,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,177,000 after acquiring an additional 160,050 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $852.59.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.71, for a total transaction of $297,949.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.78, for a total value of $742,483.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,054 shares of company stock worth $11,094,164. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $4.01 on Monday, reaching $715.07. 551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a PE ratio of 132.67, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.46. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $662.26 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $728.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $759.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 228.78%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

