MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $892,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 460,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,321,000 after purchasing an additional 49,187 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 46,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 173,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM traded down $2.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.14. 9,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,830. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.10.

