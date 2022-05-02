MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,729 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,410.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.97. 4,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,063,727. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

