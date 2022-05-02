MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 4,584 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $7,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,515 shares of company stock valued at $734,010 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

ES opened at $88.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.16 and a 200 day moving average of $86.63. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.03%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

