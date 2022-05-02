MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 2,952 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4,257.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 126,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after buying an additional 123,452 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.23. 3,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,665. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 53.43%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.80.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

