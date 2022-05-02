Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,101 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Copart were worth $10,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 2,453.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 90,961 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Copart by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Copart by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 22,135 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Copart by 117.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after buying an additional 67,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

Copart stock opened at $113.65 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.37 and a 12-month high of $161.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

About Copart (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.