Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Hubbell worth $9,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,118,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,787,000 after buying an additional 152,363 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 14.2% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 720,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,257,000 after purchasing an additional 89,434 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 614,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1,077.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 591,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,868,000 after purchasing an additional 541,253 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hubbell by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $195.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $170.76 and a one year high of $212.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.80%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.