Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,586 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Univar Solutions worth $9,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,310,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 19.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,619,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,666,000 after buying an additional 1,062,934 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 218.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,137,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,250,000 after buying an additional 780,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,769,000 after acquiring an additional 698,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,247,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNVR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

In related news, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,987,673.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.80 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $270,270 and sold 127,326 shares valued at $4,043,954. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE UNVR opened at $29.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average is $28.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.76. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Univar Solutions (Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.