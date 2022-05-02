Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $10,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 604,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,832 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.27.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $329.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $340.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $278.30 and a 12-month high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.70%.

In related news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

