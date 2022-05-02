Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.14% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $10,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RGA. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,082,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,056,000 after buying an additional 586,198 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 304.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 674,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,087,000 after buying an additional 508,080 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth $39,995,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,605,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $394,749,000 after acquiring an additional 359,665 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 76.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 499,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,523,000 after acquiring an additional 216,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RGA opened at $107.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.44. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $134.80.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

RGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.10.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

