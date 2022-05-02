Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 675 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $9,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 282.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in American Water Works by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works stock opened at $154.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.72 and its 200 day moving average is $166.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $144.20 and a one year high of $189.65.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.99%.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

American Water Works Profile (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.