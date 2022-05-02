NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.64.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEO. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at $338,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 101,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.75. 5,250,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,251. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average of $26.26. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $117.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

