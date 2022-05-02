New BitShares Price Hits $0.0110 on Major Exchanges (NBS)

New BitShares (NBS) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. New BitShares has a market capitalization of $28.72 million and approximately $800,030.00 worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One New BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, New BitShares has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.56 or 0.00219459 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002030 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 271.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00038857 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.12 or 0.00436314 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73,376.28 or 1.90432096 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

New BitShares Profile

New BitShares was first traded on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

New BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire New BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase New BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

