Nord Finance (NORD) Price Tops $0.66 on Top Exchanges

Nord Finance (NORD) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001722 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nord Finance has a market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nord Finance has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nord Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00038468 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,791.87 or 0.07228629 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000182 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00040047 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance launched on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,375,082 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nord Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nord Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nord Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nord Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.