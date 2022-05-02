Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Short Interest Update

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the March 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NSTD remained flat at $$9.79 during trading on Monday. 4,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,786. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.19.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. IV alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the third quarter valued at about $12,054,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,321,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,232,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the third quarter valued at about $2,443,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth about $731,000. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.