Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 599.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $103.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $102.39 and a one year high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTRS. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

