Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $568,000 Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.8% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 9.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $32,946,000. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 8.8% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Broadcom by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded up $21.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $576.35. 2,671,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,951. The company has a market cap of $235.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $594.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $587.14.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $6,840,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

