Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $905,000 Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after buying an additional 241,070 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after buying an additional 23,852 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,853,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of RTX traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,869,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,378,402. The stock has a market cap of $140.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.54.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 73.12%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.