Northwest Bancshares Inc. Lowers Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,041 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Netflix by 267.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $231,316,000 after purchasing an additional 275,804 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.1% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,201,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Netflix by 46.9% during the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $74,242,000 after purchasing an additional 38,847 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 11.1% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 28.5% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Macquarie cut shares of Netflix to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $460.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $605.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.31.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $9.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $199.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,574,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,206,189. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $484.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.60 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

