Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 110 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,257,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,017,000 after acquiring an additional 56,776 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,410,000 after acquiring an additional 285,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,479,000 after acquiring an additional 27,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,227,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,856. The company has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.35. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $120.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $349,647.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,188 shares of company stock worth $8,979,401. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

