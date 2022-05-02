Northwest Bancshares Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 327.9% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter.

EFV traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.45. 4,395,466 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

