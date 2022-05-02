Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 237,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,784,000 after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 295,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $1,269,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Danske upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.20.

NVO stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $73.53 and a twelve month high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.741 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 44.05%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

