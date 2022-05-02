Obsidian Energy (OBE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$149.80 million during the quarter.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

Shares of OBE opened at C$10.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$855.13 million and a PE ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Obsidian Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.66 and a 12-month high of C$12.38.

In other Obsidian Energy news, Senior Officer Gareth Robin Sykes sold 15,000 shares of Obsidian Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.65, for a total transaction of C$159,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$165,767.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OBE shares. Raymond James set a C$15.50 price target on shares of Obsidian Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.