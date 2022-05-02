Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,703 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Omnicom Group worth $16,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 17,903 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 39,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMC. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.80.

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $761,977.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $704,112. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OMC opened at $76.13 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.76 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

