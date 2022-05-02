Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, an increase of 68.1% from the March 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,009,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $793,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OPNT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of OPNT opened at $19.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.40 million, a P/E ratio of 62.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.40. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $37.71.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 7.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

