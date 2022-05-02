Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.93 Million

Brokerages expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) to report $67.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.05 million to $68.80 million. Origin Bancorp posted sales of $66.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year sales of $286.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $278.90 million to $293.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $341.49 million, with estimates ranging from $307.10 million to $375.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Origin Bancorp.
Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 47.3% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 252.0% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 73,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 52,549 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 65,751 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.93. The stock had a trading volume of 60,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,636. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $900.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.99. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This is an increase from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 11.87%.
Origin Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.
