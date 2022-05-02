Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.93 Million

Brokerages expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) to report $67.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.05 million to $68.80 million. Origin Bancorp posted sales of $66.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year sales of $286.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $278.90 million to $293.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $341.49 million, with estimates ranging from $307.10 million to $375.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 47.3% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 252.0% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 73,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 52,549 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 65,751 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.93. The stock had a trading volume of 60,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,636. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $900.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.99. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This is an increase from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 11.87%.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

