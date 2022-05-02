Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,942 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $15,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 373.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 301.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSK opened at $92.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.42. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Bank of America downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.07.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

