Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Short Interest Down 41.9% in April

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the March 31st total of 5,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of Palatin Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.37. 708,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,462. Palatin Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $0.96. The stock has a market cap of $84.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.79.
Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Palatin Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on PTN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palatin Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.
Palatin Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.
