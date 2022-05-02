Particl (PART) Hits Market Cap of $8.74 Million

Particl (PART) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Particl has a market capitalization of $8.74 million and $3,422.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001876 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002515 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007871 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 12,103,841 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Particl is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

