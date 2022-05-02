Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 715 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 715 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 305.2% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 964.5% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 570.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 278.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $185.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.14. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $134.59 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.19.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

