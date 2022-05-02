Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Purchases New Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.53.

TXN stock opened at $170.05 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $160.50 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $156.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.