Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Purchases Shares of 430 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 430 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,886,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,505,340,000 after purchasing an additional 114,582 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,245,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,282,543,000 after acquiring an additional 185,462 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,526,249,000 after acquiring an additional 119,371 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,850,000 after acquiring an additional 445,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,539,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,694,677,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $547.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $564.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $597.43. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $438.72 and a 1 year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.20 by $1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

