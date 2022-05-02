PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLBY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of PLBY stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.42. 1,302,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,077. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PLBY Group has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $63.04. The company has a market cap of $425.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.87.

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.36). PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PLBY Group will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $343,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $1,908,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 54,280 shares of company stock valued at $833,171 and sold 321,059 shares valued at $4,885,721.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 15,714.3% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

