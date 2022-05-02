Proton (XPR) Achieves Market Cap of $89.57 Million

Proton (XPR) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Proton has a total market cap of $89.57 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Proton has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One Proton coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Proton

XPR is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,428,594,196 coins and its circulating supply is 10,850,904,431 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

