Qcash (QC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $475.65 Million

Qcash (QC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000329 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Qcash has a market cap of $58.30 million and approximately $475.65 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.17 or 0.00218804 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002030 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 258% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00038841 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.30 or 0.00432308 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,090.46 or 1.84801222 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

