Quantis Network Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last Week (QUAN)

Quantis Network (QUAN) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Quantis Network has a market cap of $15,303.59 and approximately $27.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantis Network has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Quantis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantis Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.17 or 0.00218804 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002030 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 258% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00038841 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.30 or 0.00432308 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71,090.46 or 1.84801222 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org

Quantis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.